PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph went down and needed to be helped off the field after taking a hard hit from Earl Thomas.

Steeler Nation sent their best to Rudolph after it was learned he would not return to the game against the Ravens.

Quarterback Devlin Hodges took over for Rudolph after the Steelers announced Rudolph would not be returning to the game after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

