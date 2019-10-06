  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will not return to today’s game and has been diagnosed with a concussion, per the Steelers.

Rudolph was down on the field for several minutes after taking a big hit.

After a few moments, he was able to stand up. He was helped off the field by teammates due to a malfunction of the medical cart.

According to reports, Rudolph has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

He could be seen mouthing “I’m good,” even though he seemed to be in pain.

The Steelers are already in a difficult situation with their quarterbacks after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

He injured his elbow against the Seattle Seahawks. He left the game after showing visible discomfort with his throwing arm in the first half.

QB Mason Rudolph is filling in for Roethlisberger. Now Devlin Hodges is filling in for Rudolph.

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story. 

