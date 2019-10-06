



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph will not return to today’s game and has been diagnosed with a concussion, per the Steelers.

#Steelers QB Mason Rudolph will not return to today’s game after being diagnosed with a concussion. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 6, 2019

Rudolph was down on the field for several minutes after taking a big hit.

After a few moments, he was able to stand up. He was helped off the field by teammates due to a malfunction of the medical cart.

Rudolph had to be carried off the field because the medical cart was broken.pic.twitter.com/kRvJOnGvhn — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 6, 2019

According to reports, Rudolph has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Mason is headed to the hospital now pic.twitter.com/reZJV4eHKr — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) October 6, 2019

He could be seen mouthing “I’m good,” even though he seemed to be in pain.

It looked like Rudolph said “I’m good” @KDKA — Rich Walsh KDKA (@RichieWalsh) October 6, 2019

The Steelers are already in a difficult situation with their quarterbacks after Ben Roethlisberger suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

He injured his elbow against the Seattle Seahawks. He left the game after showing visible discomfort with his throwing arm in the first half.

QB Mason Rudolph is filling in for Roethlisberger. Now Devlin Hodges is filling in for Rudolph.

RELATED STORIES:

Stay with KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.