



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have announced that Ben Roethlisberger is out for the rest of the season with an elbow injury.

The team says Roethlisberger will require surgery to fix the issues that occurred Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin released a statement following the announcement:

“Ben Roethlisberger had an MRI on his right elbow Sunday evening and it was determined by the Steelers’ medical team that surgery will be required,” Tomlin said. “We expect the surgery will be scheduled for this week. He will be placed on our Reserve/Injured List and is out for the season.”

Roethlisberger left the game Sunday after showing visible discomfort with his throwing arm in the first half against Seattle.

Mason Rudolph filled in for Big Ben, who now gets an opportunity to run the offense for almost an entire season.