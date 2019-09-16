



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers are taking to social media to express their concern for quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Roethlisberger suffered an elbow injury during the week two loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and will undergo surgery, and be out for the rest of the season.

“Prayers up to my guy Ben on his upcoming surgery,” wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said on Twitter. “So sad to hear the news, but we’re gonna hold it down for you.”

The Steelers quarterback will undergo surgery on his right elbow and be placed on injured reserve, ending the 37-year-old’s 16th season just two weeks in.

Mason Rudolph, who had never played in an NFL regular season game prior to Sunday, threw a pair of fourth quarter touchdown passes to tight end Vance McDonald.

Rudolph led the Steelers on three scoring drives in the second half.

“We have no idea moving forward [about Roethlisberger’s status], but I’m completely confident,” Rudolph said after the game, via the team’s official website. “I’ve always been confident in myself being the leader of the team and winning games. That’s kinda what it all comes down to. If that’s the case, I’ll be ready to roll.”