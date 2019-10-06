



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — According to Adam Schefter, Mason Rudolph has been released from the hospital following a concussion that took him out of Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph was allowed to go home from the hospital tonight after being concussed earlier in the day, per source. Rudolph now is resting at home and will be in the NFL’s concussion protocol, a best-case scenario after the hit he took from Ravens’ S Earl Thomas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2019

Rudolph took a high hit from the Ravens’ Earl Thomas in the third quarter and was able to walk off the field with some help.

He will now be put through the NFL’s concussion protocol before he is allowed to return to the field.

No timetable for his return has been made available.

The Steelers lost to the Ravens 26-23 in overtime, taking their 2019 record to 1-4.