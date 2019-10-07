



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Less than 24 hours after the firing of Washington Redskins coach Jay Gruden, the rumors are already surfacing as to who could be filling the position in 2020.

One name was a bit surprising, as Steelers head man Mike Tomlin is reportedly on the shortlist for the vacancy.

“In a recent conversation with someone who knows Dan Snyder well and is aware of his thoughts on potential next #Redskins head coaches that any list of candidates would include: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, #Bucs DC Todd Bowles, #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.”

In a recent conversation with someone who knows Dan Snyder well and is aware of his thoughts on potential next #Redskins head coaches that any list of candidates would include: #Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, #Bucs DC Todd Bowles, #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) October 7, 2019

Tomlin just signed a two-year extension with the Steelers over the offseason. The team also has a third-year option for the longtime head coach if they choose to pursue it.

NFL Insider Jason La Canfora thinks the Redskins main objective is to get Tomlin away from the Steelers.

“I firmly believe that Dan Snyder’s primary objective in his next coaching hire will be to find a way to acquire Mike Tomlin from the Steelers. We’ll see how feasible that may be.”

I firmly believe that Dan Snyder's primary objective in his next coaching hire will be to find a way to acquire Mike Tomlin from the Steelers. We'll see how feasible that may be — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 7, 2019

Tomlin has a 126-70-1 record in his 13 years with the Steelers.