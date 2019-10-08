



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Duquesne Light and the IBEW Local 29 union reached a tentative agreement on a new contract.

The union says the agreement came on Sept. 30, which was the deadline by which a fair contract agreement had to be reached.

According to Duquesne Light Company Vice President of Human Resources Todd Faulk, the new contract addresses issues like wages, retirement, workforce renewal and investment.

“We are proud that our positive working relationship with IBEW Local 29 enabled us to reach a fair and balanced agreement that was approved by the members,” said Faulk in a press release.

Union members voted to ratify the contract on Monday.

In a press release, the business manager of IBEW 29 said, “I want to thank both negotiating committees for their hard work at the bargaining table, which required both sides to make some difficult decisions.”

“In the end, it’s a fair contract that will enable us to continue to improve the day-to-day work of our members through our productive and open working relationship with management. I want to thank our members for their support during the negotiating process.”

The contract will be in effect from Oct. 1 of this year through Sept. 30, 2023.