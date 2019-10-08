



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Forecasted clear skies will make tonight the perfect time to watch the Draconid meteor shower at its peak.

The Draconid meteor shower, which nonprofit organization EarthSky says is also sometimes called the Giacobinids, started Sunday and will last until Thursday.

It will be a clear night, which will make for good viewing of the Draconid meteor shower. More info located here: https://t.co/wGfinzoxHO — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 8, 2019

Tuesday is the peak time to catch the meteor showers, and NWS Pittsburgh says skies are expected to be clear.

You don’t need to stay up late to watch. EarthSky says as soon as it gets dark, you’ll be able to see the meteors.

According to EarthSky, the Draconid meteor shower is usually a “sleeper” that rarely shows more than five meteors per hour.

It’s recommended you get away from the city lights for optimal viewing.

Pittsburgh kicked off Tuesday with morning fog, but it has since given way to sunshine that’s expected to carry over into the evening and night.