



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Steelers Running Back Jaylen Samuels is set to miss around a month with a knee injury according to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

Tomlin made the announcement during his weekly press conference.

Jaylen Samuels had arthroscopic knee surgery Monday and will be out a month, according to Mike Tomlin. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 8, 2019

Samuels was seen on crutches at the Steelers practice facility Tuesday morning, according to reports.

Meanwhile, after taking a major hit in the third quarter of last Sunday’s game, Quarterback Mason Rudolph was seen at the practice facility Monday, and head coach Mike Tomlin says he appears to be doing fine.

Coach Tomlin said Mason Rudolph is in the concussion protocol and "appears to be doing fine." Not a lot of details on a timetable for his return. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) October 8, 2019

The injuries are piling up for the Steelers heading into the Sunday night matchup with the Chargers.

Other injuries: CB Steve Nelson (groin), WR James Washington (shoulder), Mark Barron (hamstring). Tomlin said Washington and Barron can be listed as questionable for Chargers. — Gerry Dulac (@gerrydulac) October 8, 2019

Coach Tomlin did not want to talk about the recent rumors of being a leading candidate for the Washington Redskins Coaching vacancy.

“I’m not worried about that,” Tomlin said. “I’m the head coach of a 1-4 football team that’s going on the road to play a Hall Of Fame quarterback with a 3rd-string quarterback. Do you think I’m worried about anything other than that?”