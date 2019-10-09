



SOUTH PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — According to Allegheny County Police, a 12-year-old girl that was found disoriented and disheveled in Evans Park had fabricated the story.

Around 8:30 p.m. on October 3, South Park Township Police were called to Evans Park on a call that reported the 12-year-old was found unconscious.

When they arrived, she could not answer questions about how she ended up there and was taken to UPMC Children’s Hospital for evaluation. She was then released to her parents in good condition.

Allegheny County Police detectives investigated the case and determined she had made up the story in order to avoid punishment from her parents.

The case is now considered closed and police have determined there was no attack on the girl.