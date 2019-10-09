



PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pittsburgh Penguins forward Alex Galchenyuk has been placed on injured reserve.

The team announced the move Wednesday in a release. Galchenyuk played 18 minutes, 6 seconds in Tuesday’s loss to the Winnipeg Jets.

He is on injured reserve after he aggravated an undisclosed injury that limited him during the preseason.

Galchenyuk joins center Evgeni Malkin and forward Bryan Rust and Nick Bjugstad on IR for the Penguins.

Galchenyuk was one of the players the Penguins received in a trade for Phil Kessel to Arizona.

The Penguins have recalled Adam Johnson from the @WBSPenguins. Alex Galchenyuk has been placed on injured reserve. More details: https://t.co/dvlDynrcFb pic.twitter.com/7GF8gPuXlH — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 9, 2019

The Penguins also recalled forward Adam Johnson from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Johnson played one preseason game with the Penguins.

