Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Homewood, Homicide, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Raekwon Epps


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in solving the homicide of a 20-year-old man in Homewood.

In August 2016, Raekwon Epps was shot and killed while sitting outside with some friends in the 800 block of Brushton Avenue.

Police say Epps suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Public Safety/Twitter)


Epps was sitting in a chair when he was approached by the shooter.

Officials also say there were several witnesses to the crime.

“The most that I can say in Raekwon’s words, if it was for anybody else he would know, whether it was for me, family members or for a friend, Raekwon would want justice for his family members…for a stranger, or for a friend,” Raekwon’s mother Lisa Epps said in a release.

Please call 412-323-7800 or 412-323-7161 with any information.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Comments