



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Police are asking for assistance in solving the homicide of a 20-year-old man in Homewood.

In August 2016, Raekwon Epps was shot and killed while sitting outside with some friends in the 800 block of Brushton Avenue.

Police say Epps suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Epps was sitting in a chair when he was approached by the shooter.

Officials also say there were several witnesses to the crime.

“The most that I can say in Raekwon’s words, if it was for anybody else he would know, whether it was for me, family members or for a friend, Raekwon would want justice for his family members…for a stranger, or for a friend,” Raekwon’s mother Lisa Epps said in a release.

Please call 412-323-7800 or 412-323-7161 with any information.

.@PghPolice detectives, and the family of Raekwon Epps, seek the public’s assistance in helping solve his homicide.

Epps, 20, was shot and killed in Homewood on August 13, 2016. Anyone with information is asked to call police at (412) 323-7800 or (412) 323-7161. pic.twitter.com/wpM7GOxJ1Q — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) October 9, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js