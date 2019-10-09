  • KDKA TVOn Air

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Officials in Westmoreland County are looking for a missing woman.

According to the Rostraver Township VFD’s Facebook page, Dina Kotlar has not been seen or heard from since late Tuesday night.

(Source: Rostraver Township VFD Webster/Facebook)

Police say she was driving a white, 2011 Dodge Nitro with a firefighter sticker on the back and the license plate number DDS-2309.

Anyone with information on Kotlar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Rostraver Police Department.

 

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

