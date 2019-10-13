



NEW STANTON (KDKA) — The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County has issued a boil water advisory for three areas and a conserve water order for one other.

A precautionary advisory is in place for Port Vue, McKeesport City and Versailles Borough and White Oak.

According to UPMC, this advisory is not impacting their hospital in McKeesport.

They said in a statement, “UPMC McKeesport is following the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County boil water advisory. As part of our contingency plan for this type of situation, water supplies, including bottled water, are being distributed to patients and staff. UPMC McKeesport remains operational and there is no impact on patient care.”

The advisory is in place due to a mechanical issue with an intake pump at the McKeesport plant.

For businesses, they planned accordingly so they could run as close to normal as possible.

“I did bring bottled water for people who will still be concerned so I will have something for them to have,” Jac’s Café owner Joanne Collura said.

Water buffaloes are available at 238 Atlantic Avenue, McKeesport Hospital, and the intersections of Walnut and Jupiter and Walnut and 12th.

“Well, I didn’t know what a water buffalo looked like. I thought it was a big truck, so I went up to the fire truck and they’re like no this isn’t it,” Shawn Brennan from McKeesport said as he filled up a water jug. “I’m more worried about my coffee and my dog’s water. That’s really my biggest concern.”

Crews added water locations in Port Vue are at 304 Gumbert St. and 1515 Washington Blvd.

Water is also available in White Oak at 2280 Lincoln Way and 1612 Lincoln Way.

A map of affected areas can be found on the MAWC website.

The boil water advisories will be in place until two consecutive clear tests are done.

