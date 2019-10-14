  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New barriers are in place on the Crosstown Expressway.

It’s part of the ongoing CAP Project, which is underway to build a park on top of part of Crosstown Boulevard downtown.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Work was done over the weekend to mark newly narrowed lanes on the northbound side of the road.

This is between the 7th Avenue off-ramp, which is currently closed, and the ramp to Bigelow Boulevard.

The lanes are now 11-inches wide instead of the standard 12-feet.

