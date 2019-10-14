Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — New barriers are in place on the Crosstown Expressway.
It’s part of the ongoing CAP Project, which is underway to build a park on top of part of Crosstown Boulevard downtown.
Work was done over the weekend to mark newly narrowed lanes on the northbound side of the road.
This is between the 7th Avenue off-ramp, which is currently closed, and the ramp to Bigelow Boulevard.
The lanes are now 11-inches wide instead of the standard 12-feet.
