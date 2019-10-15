Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A flush and boil water advisory for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods has been lifted.
The precautionary flush and boil water advisory was in place for Ridgemont, Westwood and Elliott after a water main break, but Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority lifted the advisory Tuesday.
Crews responded to a 16-inch water main break in Mt. Washington Saturday afternoon.
It happened in the 300 block of Virginia Avenue in front of WM Slater and Sons Funeral Home.
PWSA said the required two rounds of water quality testing showed no evidence of contamination. The water is now safe to drink, and customers no longer have to flush or boil tap water before use.
