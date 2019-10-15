OAKLAND (KDKA) — According to reports, the Pirates will start the search for a new manager next week.
The San Francisco Chronicle says Oakland Athletics bench coach Ryan Christenson will be heading to Pittsburgh to interview for the position.
The @sfchronicle has learned that A's bench coach Ryan Christenson will interview for Pirates' manager job https://t.co/cImkcSL7Ow
— Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) October 14, 2019
Christenson is a former player who spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers and Texas Rangers as an outfielder from 1998-2003.
After his playing career ended, Christenson started coaching in the minor leagues in the Athletics system. He was promoted to the MLB club as a bench coach in 2018.
The Pirates fired manager Clint Hurdle on the day of the final game of the season back in September.
