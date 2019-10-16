



UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. (KDKA) — A church administrator at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Upper St. Clair pleaded guilty to stealing more than $1.2 million from the church between 2001 and 2018.

Allegheny County said David Reiter entered the guilty plea to theft, forgery, receiving stolen property and 3 other charges Wednesday. His sentencing hearing is Feb. 14, 2020.

The Allegheny County District Attorney’s office charged Reiter with 10 counts, including forgery, criminal conspiracy, and theft.

The complaint alleges that Reiter stole over $979,000 through an electronic transfer of funds from the church’s PNC Bank account to his own PNC account.

He is also accused of misusing a Bank of America credit card to the tune of $229,000.

The complaint alleges that Reiter used that money for both general household expenses and a variety of family trips, including Disney World, Hershey Park, Cedar Point and Kings Island.

Also charged is Reiter’s wife Connie on conspiracy and receiving stolen property. She goes to trial next year.