PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Gateway High School football player facing six felonies in connection with an armed robbery in August had his preliminary hearing.
During Monday’s preliminary hearing, all charges were held for court against Jaquan Thomas, who faces six felony counts including — robbery, theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy.
He was arrested on charges he robbed two people at gunpoint at Cambridge Square Apartments. Thomas and another young man arranged to buy shoes and a back bag.
The victims told police they knew one of the robbers as Jaquan. They were able to identify him through social media posts, and they knew he played football.
The victims told police a wallet, phone and watch were stolen.
