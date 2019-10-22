



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With the potentially fatal virus EEE confirmed in multiple Pennsylvania counties, the Game Commission is advising hunters to take extra precautions.

The DEP says EEE is a “rare but serious disease” and the Pennsylvania Game Commission says it’s similar to the West Nile virus.

EEE has already been confirmed in five Pennsylvania counties: Carbon, Monroe, Erie and now Luzerne and Mercer.

EEE can be potentially fatal to birds, horses and humans.

The commission says hunters should use bug spray and cover exposed skin, especially at dusk when mosquitoes are most active.

While there’s no evidence EEE can be transmitted by direct contact, the Game Commission advises hunters to wear gloves when field dressing animals, thoroughly wash hands and properly cook wild meat.

The CDC says there have been 18 reported cases across the country in 2019. Most fatal cases have been reported in the Mid-Atlantic states.

Symptoms for the disease include a fever of 103 degrees or higher, a stiff neck, headache and lack of energy. Most symptoms typically last three to 10 days.

Hunters can learn more about EEE on the Game Commission’s website.