



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This weekend marks one year since the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting.

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto was one of the many people at the scene that day.

On Wednesday, KDKA asked him his thoughts as the city gets ready to remember the 11 lives lost on that day.

“The Jewish community, the Squirrel Hill community is still in mourning,” Peduto said. “There hasn’t been enough time to heal.”

In the days and weeks after the shooting, Pittsburgh showed how a city pulls together to support one another.

“I wish it didn’t take something so horrific to be able to display that kindness, but it’s good to know in the darkness there is a light,” Peduto said.

RELATED STORIES:

As the community comes together one year later to remember, Mayor Peduto said this weekend is about those we lost and the road to healing.

“This year is really a reflection,” Peduto said. “The 11 people whose lives were stolen from them and we’ll be there to support not only their families but friends and community.”

Peduto continues the message that Pittsburgh has no place for hate.

“We know that hate speech leads to hate violence, but we don’t know how to turn back the clock and some of the things being said today would have been unacceptable and we are going to have to figure out a way to do that,” Peduto said.

