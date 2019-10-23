



NEVILLE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — While the “Do Not Use” order has now been lifted, a “Do Not Drink” order remains in place for the water in Neville Township following contamination concerns.

The notice was revised Wednesday afternoon.

Allegheny County officials say Neville Island residents can now use the water, but are still being told not to drink it.

They say “bathing, hand washing and washing dishes is not prohibited at this time.”

According to Allegheny County officials, an industrial water meter recorded a backflow into the water system of approximately 2,000 gallons.

The content of the backflow was not known, creating a threat of contamination. Neville Township officials say it may have originated from a fire suppression system.

“We don’t even know if there’s anything in the system. We’re just erring on the side of caution, because we think there may be something in the system,” Neville Island Volunteer Fire Chief Michael Thomas said.

Water, bottles and buffaloes, are available at the Neville Island Fire Department on Grand Avenue.

“We’ve gone through three palettes of water since last night around 7, and we have more water on the way. People are starting to use the water buffalo,” Chief Thomas said.

Anyone using the water buffalo will need to bring their own containers.

Happening now: Neville Island public works crews just brought more bottled water to the fire dept. A drinking water warning in effect for the township after a back flow was detected in the system. Residents should not use the water, nor boil it. #KDKA pic.twitter.com/fgtXig8yQM — Lisa Washington (@LisaWashing) October 23, 2019

The township is working the state Department of Environmental Protection to correct the problem and determine when the water is safe again.

