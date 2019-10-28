



IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) – Humane officers in Westmoreland County have been waiting for this day for a long time: 75 days ago, a deceased dog was found on the train tracks.

A Pitbull mix was found tied to a railroad post in Irwin on Aug. 8. The animal was shot multiple times and was wearing a muzzle.

“This was evil,” says Dina Perry.

CSX Police, as well as humane agents Dina Perri and Cassie Wilson, are charging three individuals in the animal’s killing.

Three people allegedly conspired to kill the dog named Brutus after it reportedly bit a child who was a family member.

“We do have someone that put that poor animal in that position and did that to that animal that had no voice and no say-so. Somebody will answer to this crime,” Perry says.

According to court records, none of the suspects owned the dog.

The owner of the dog was out of town when informed of the biting incident and instructed his sister to turn the dog into a shelter or have it put down by a vet.

“There are kennels everywhere that they could have called,” Perry says.

Investigators say Ashley Kunkle removed the dog from the home and Anthony Harper fired the shots. Ashley Kunkle then allegedly kicked the dog to assure it was dead.