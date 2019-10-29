TREE OF LIFE:Remember. Repair. Together. One Year Since The Synagogue Tragedy. Click To Watch Our KDKA Special.
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dr. Frank Viggiano, Frick Pittsburgh, Homewood Cemetery, Market District, Pittsburgh Today Live, PTL, PTL Links


Visit the links below for more on today’s guests & topics:

More Dr. Frank Links:

LG NeON aCE Residential Solar Panels
Epson Cinema Pro 6050UB 4K Pro Home Projector
Innovia Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser
De’Longhi 3D Comfort Air Purifier
ClearUP Sinus Pain Relief from Tivic Health
POW Audio’s MO Expandable Bluetooth Speaker
Guard ID by Plus-America
iHome Beauty Vanity Mirror

Pittsburgh Today Live On Social Media:

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Comments