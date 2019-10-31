PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The East End Cooperative Ministry (EECM) announced on Oct. 31 that nonprofits 412 Food Rescue, Repair the World and Circles Pittsburgh will join them at their East Liberty campus on 6140 Station Street.
In a press release, EECM stated that the move would allow the ministry to better help those in need:
“The big move by these growing and sustainable non-profits is particularly gratifying to EECM because, together, all four agencies will literally work closely in sharing similar missions to assist vulnerable populations in transforming their lives.”
There was a formal podium welcome in the EECM “Great Room” for the unveiling at 2 p.m. Volunteers were present to assist with the event.
EECM first moved into their East Liberty Campus in late 2013.
For more information, visit EECM and their new tenants at their respective websites.
