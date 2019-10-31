TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) – A former Bethel Park council member pleaded guilty to more than two dozen charges.

Brandon Colella is accused of driving under the influence, ripping off several customers of his bankrupt contracting business and stealing more than $60,000 from his condo association.

(Source: Allegheny County)

He pleaded guilty to theft and DUI.

He’ll have to pay more than $544,000 in restitution to the people his construction company ripped off.

One alleged victim who did not want to be identified told KDKA in May that Colella’s construction business took him for his life savings.

The alleged victim says he paid Colella to build a new home, but he never finished the job.

Colella will also enter a three year supervised drug program, followed by seven years of probation.

The Allegheny County district attorney’s office also says he’ll have to maintain full-time employment in construction, trades or skilled labor to “maximize his earnings” and the amount he pays victims back.

He resigned from Bethel Park council last year.

