PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — High temperatures hit around noon today and then will fall during the afternoon and the evening hours.
There is now a Wind Advisory in place for much of the viewing area, beginning at 5 p.m. and going through 10 a.m. Friday. Wind gusts are expected to top 40 mph, and we could potentially see some wind gusts topping 45 mph.
A Wind Advisory has been issued for our entire county warning area from 5pm today till 10am Friday due to the passage of a strong low pressure system. pic.twitter.com/Av1fgu3xYT
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) October 31, 2019
Rain chances will persist through the evening hours with the heaviest rain expected to fall between 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Spotty rain showers will remain in place after 7 p.m., so this may be a Halloween where the later you head out, the better.
Highs today will near 70 degrees. We will see a high of only 43 for Friday.
Temperatures will remain cool for this time of the year over the weekend, with highs on Saturday and Sunday expected in the mid- to upper-40s. That’s a good 15 degrees cooler than the average for this time of the year.
