



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather in Western Pennsylvania helped make this year’s Halloween memorable.

The 120-year-old record for the wettest Halloween in Pittsburgh was broken Thursday, beating the previous record of 1.22 inches of rain set in 1899.

It rained 1.98 inches, causing problems for local residents.

Findlay Township was hit hard and placed under a state of emergency.

“Bad, real bad,” Andy Kuvatka said. “That’s the worst I’ve seen.”

For Kuvatka, Thursday’s storms made for a lot of clean up.

Montour Run Creek took over his yard and water had to be pumped out the basement.

Directly across the street, residents on Santiago Road said a housing plan under development made a slide effect for all the rain.

“Every time we get a heavy rain, the water comes right down over the banks,” Stacey Campbell said. “It looks like a river.”

The waters from Pine Creek in McCandless, which frequently floods, was so high it partially submerged a large van.

In Penn Township, a viewer couldn’t believe how much water was along Rockdale Road.

WATCH: Water along Rockdale Road in Penn Township.



Connonquenessing Creek in Butler County overflowed its banks and made backyards look more like lakes.

In Coraopolis, the roads looked more like rivers.

Some cars were in water that came past their tires.