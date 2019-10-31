TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say linebacker Anthony Chickillo has been reinstated from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Charges against Chickillo, stemming from an argument with his girlfriend at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, were dropped in a Fayette County courtroom on Wednesday.

Chickillo was accused of grabbing his girlfriend’s arms, pushing her up against a wall and down to the ground.

His girlfriend, Alysha Newman, is accused of harassment and punching him in the head.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert says the NFL is still investigating the incident and Chickillo could still be further disciplined.

“Anthony Chickillo has been taken off the Exempt/Commissioner’s List by the NFL Office, effective immediately. The League will continue to conduct an investigation of the incident, and we acknowledge that Anthony could still be subject to discipline by the League Office under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

To make room for Chickillo on the roster, the team has released linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

