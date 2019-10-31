



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers say linebacker Anthony Chickillo has been reinstated from the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List.

Charges against Chickillo, stemming from an argument with his girlfriend at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, were dropped in a Fayette County courtroom on Wednesday.

LB Anthony Chickillo has been removed from the Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List. MORE: https://t.co/8ga3LeKlpZ pic.twitter.com/qhA6O79n6a — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 31, 2019

Chickillo was accused of grabbing his girlfriend’s arms, pushing her up against a wall and down to the ground.

His girlfriend, Alysha Newman, is accused of harassment and punching him in the head.

Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert says the NFL is still investigating the incident and Chickillo could still be further disciplined.

“Anthony Chickillo has been taken off the Exempt/Commissioner’s List by the NFL Office, effective immediately. The League will continue to conduct an investigation of the incident, and we acknowledge that Anthony could still be subject to discipline by the League Office under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

#Steelers Linebacker Anthony Chickillo Removed From Reserve/Commissioner Exempt List… reinstated. But GM Kevin Colbert says there still could be league discipline as NFL continues to investigate — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) October 31, 2019

To make room for Chickillo on the roster, the team has released linebacker Jayrone Elliott.

