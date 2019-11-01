



CORAOPOLIS (KDKA) — Mother Nature brought more tricks than treats on Halloween as severe weather hit Western Pennsylvania.

On Friday, some of the areas continue to clean-up the debris left behind.

Fourth Avenue in Coraopolis was under several inches of water on Thursday.

Today, muck and debris cover the streets.

“When they say flash flooding, it was flash flooding,” Ken Augustine said.

Augustine said the rain turned Fourth Avenue into a canal, in about 20 minutes.

Augustine struggled to get through the rushing water last night in his pickup truck.

“Going home, it was on both sides of my truck. I have a four-wheel-drive truck, and I was in fear of it stalling,” Augustine said.

A few miles away, people in Findlay Township were dealing with high waters on some of their roads.

“This year, we’ve had maybe four unusual storm events that have just dumped a lot of rain,” Assistant Township Manager Tom Garrett said.

Garrett said they declared an emergency declaration on Thursday to allow for crews to work overtime and get any possible funding needed for damages.

“The water has nowhere to go,” Garrett said. “It starts running off into the creeks and before you know, they go over roads,” Garrett said.

He said crews tried to keep storm drains clear, but it became a moot point once the winds and rains clogged up the drains with leaves.

Crews were out again Friday, trying to keep the drains clear.

“It doesn’t take long for the leaves to go to the edge of the street, collect on a storm sewer and then all of a sudden it bypasses the storm sewer because of the leaves,” Garrett said.

In both cases, no one was injured or had to be rescued because of the water.