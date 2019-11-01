



SHALER, Pa. (KDKA) – A bus driver has been fired after a school bus driving through high floodwaters was captured on camera in Shaler.

WATCH: School bus drives through floodwater —



Shaler Township was one of the areas impacted by a flood warning Thursday afternoon and evening.

The bus was driven by a driver for ABC Transit Inc. The company reports the driver has since been fired.

ABC Transit Inc. issued a statement, saying:

The safety and security of all students transported by ABC Transit Inc. is our top priority. Company policy does not permit school vehicles to drive through water over roadways at any time. After investigation and review of yesterday’s incident on Seavey Road that violated this company policy, the school bus driver no longer works for ABC Transit Inc.

Shaler School District says they are also investigating the incident. They say three students were on the bus at the time, being transported from a private/parochial school.

The superintendent of Shaler School District issued a statement to KDKA’s Amy Wadas, saying: