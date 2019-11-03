Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A rare and beautiful albino deer was spotted in Allegheny County.
KDKA Viewer Dennis Beech shared photos and a video of an albino deer in his Ohio Township yard.
The deer could be seen hanging out near the birdfeeder.
Experts say the odds of an albino deer being born are about one in 20,000, while others say the odds are closer to 30,000.
Other albino deer sightings have happened in the Pittsburgh area before, including a baby albino deer spotted in McCandless Township in September.
