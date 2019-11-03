  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A rare and beautiful albino deer was spotted in Allegheny County.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Viewer Dennis Beech)

KDKA Viewer Dennis Beech shared photos and a video of an albino deer in his Ohio Township yard.

The deer could be seen hanging out near the birdfeeder.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Viewer Dennis Beech)

Experts say the odds of an albino deer being born are about one in 20,000, while others say the odds are closer to 30,000.

Other albino deer sightings have happened in the Pittsburgh area before, including a baby albino deer spotted in McCandless Township in September.

