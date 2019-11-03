Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner is reportedly in jeopardy of missing next week’s game against the Rams.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Pittsburgh Steelers starting running back is not expected to play Sunday against the Colts and may miss next week’s game also.
Steelers’ RB James Conner, listed as doubtful for Sunday with a shoulder injury, is not expected to play against the Colts and also is in jeopardy of not playing next week against the Rams, per source.
Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury.
He is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.
