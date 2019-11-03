TRICK OR TREAT TIMESSeveral Communties Moving Trick Or Treating Due To Expected Inclement Weather, Click For List
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner is reportedly in jeopardy of missing next week’s game against the Rams.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Pittsburgh Steelers starting running back is not expected to play Sunday against the Colts and may miss next week’s game also.

Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury.

He is listed as doubtful on the team’s injury report.

