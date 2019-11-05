Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An elderly woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 89-year-old Greta Winter of Bethel Park passed away from her injuries after the four-vehicle crash.
It happened along Mifflin Road Monday afternoon.
First responders had to remove the roof from her car to pull her from the wreckage.
A pregnant woman involved was also hospitalized.
Police believe the victim may have had a heart attack, but it is unclear if that is what caused the crash.
