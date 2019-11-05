ELECTION DAY:County-By-County Voting Information
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An elderly woman has died following a multi-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh’s Hays neighborhood.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, 89-year-old Greta Winter of Bethel Park passed away from her injuries after the four-vehicle crash.

It happened along Mifflin Road Monday afternoon.

(Source: John Thornton)

First responders had to remove the roof from her car to pull her from the wreckage.

A pregnant woman involved was also hospitalized.

Police believe the victim may have had a heart attack, but it is unclear if that is what caused the crash.

