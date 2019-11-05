



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inch by inch, the second span of the Shaler Street Bridge moved methodically towards the first span on this rainy Tuesday morning.

“The first span was moved almost twice as far as this one is, so this one is a bit less challenging, but still a big challenge,” said Jason Zang with PennDOT.

A challenge made more difficult with the rain coming down.

“The biggest concern is the roadway. The gravel. The runway we placed, making sure it stays stable through the rain while we get this in final position,” said Zang.

The gravel plays a key part in preventing the heavy machinery that carried the bridge from sinking into the ground. On top of the equipment, the bridge span is 270 tons. As for today, PennDOT said the next focus will be removing the gravel from the roadway so crews can get Route 51 open as quickly as possible. However, that’s not the only thing that needs accomplished today.

“Just the concentration today is to get that set down safely and with all the tolerances that are needed to make sure it’s correctly sitting there, so the weight’s distributed correctly for the next hundred years,” said Zang.

WATCH: Piece 2 Moved Into Place —

Once Route 51 is reopen and work continues on the bridge, PennDOT said drivers shouldn’t be concerned about traveling underneath it. Work on the bridge that spans over the road will be completed. All that will be left is work off to the sides.

PennDOT said the hope is to still reopen Route 51 by Wednesday morning. They say that should take about two more weeks before work is done.