



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh voters approved raising property taxes to fund parks in the city.

The final tallies on the Pittsburgh parks referendum came in on Tuesday and the measure passed with 51.84 percent of the vote.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, a non-profit partner of the City of Pittsburgh, proposed the referendum to help the 165 public parks. The non-profit estimates those parks are in need of $400 million worth of repairs.

The referendum will add a tax of about $50 on every $100,000 of assessed real estate value in the city.

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy says they estimate the tax will generate about $10 million a year and they will work to match those funds, with their current fundraising topping out at close to $8 million a year.

Mayor Bill Peduto and his administration said this referendum won’t keep parks from being public.