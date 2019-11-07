PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite being out for the season with an injury, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is still making an impact.
On Thursday, Roethlisberger announced a grant award to the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds are coming from The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.
The LAPD said it will use the grant money to add to its K9 unit.
The grant comes after the Steelers played the Chargers on Oct. 13.
Roethlisberger’s foundation distributes grants to police and fire departments for K9s in Pittsburgh and cities where the Steelers play their road games.
The LAPD submitted a proposal detailing their needs, saying:
“K-9 Platoon is an indispensable tool for the Los Angeles Police Department. K-9 Platoon conducts over 300 searches a year for felony suspects actively evading apprehension. K-9 Platoon tactics de-escalate tactical situations, preserve human life, reduce the intensity of tense encounters with violent, armed suspects and mitigate the need for a higher level of force. The City of Los Angeles does not purchase any canines for the unit. All canines are procured through private donations at the cost of approximately $10,000 each.”
You must log in to post a comment.