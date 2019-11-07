



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite being out for the season with an injury, Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is still making an impact.

On Thursday, Roethlisberger announced a grant award to the Los Angeles Police Department. The funds are coming from The Ben Roethlisberger Foundation.

The LAPD said it will use the grant money to add to its K9 unit.

The grant comes after the Steelers played the Chargers on Oct. 13.

Roethlisberger’s foundation distributes grants to police and fire departments for K9s in Pittsburgh and cities where the Steelers play their road games.

The LAPD submitted a proposal detailing their needs, saying: