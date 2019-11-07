



GREENSBURG (KDKA) — The man accused of fatally shooting a New Kensington Police officer during a traffic stop in 2017 is back at the Westmoreland County Courthouse today as his capital murder trial continues.

Day 4 of the Rahmael Holt trial included both more testimony and the jury seeing dozens of photos of the crime scene from the night of Officer Brian Shaw’s murder.

The jury just saw crime scene photographs from Officer Brian Shaw’s murder for the first time, including the shell casings. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/8GBZ9nzCtP — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) November 7, 2019

Holt is accused of gunning down Officer Shaw, of the New Kensington Police Department, in November of 2017 as the officer was trying to pull the SUV Holt was riding in over.

In addition to the photos, the lawyers focused on a pair of ripped Levi blue jeans.