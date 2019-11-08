PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will not play Sunday against the Rams.
Conner was limited at practice this week and his status for Sunday’s game was in question.
Ramon Foster and Roosevelt Nix will also be out on Sunday.
According to KDKA-TV Sports’ Rich Walsh, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is listed as questionable for Sunday after being limited in practice on Friday.
The Steelers take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Heinz Field with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m.
