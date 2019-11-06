Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — James Conner has returned to the practice field.
The Steelers running back participated in a limited practice on Wednesday, the team announced.
Conner is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered against the Miami Dolphins.
Coach Mike Tomlin said that he could see Conner suiting up Sunday at Heinz Field against the Rams.
INJURY REPORT: https://t.co/YZzsoYohis pic.twitter.com/LYiOSl1tfj
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 6, 2019
Ryan Switzer (back), Benny Snell (knee), Mark Barron (not injury related), Trey Edmunds (ribs), Roosevelt Nixon (knee), Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) and Vance McDonald (not injury related) did not practice today.
Ramon Foster (concussion) was also limited on Wednesday.
