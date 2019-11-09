Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — First responders took part in a charity climb at PNC Park, where they trudged up an equivalent of 110 stories.
Saturday’s climb was to honor and remember fallen firefighters, police officers and first responders.
The event benefited the First Responder Center For Excellence, based in Maryland. The center provides physical, emotional and psychological care for first responders.
The charity event happened to take place on the same day as the Pittsburgh Veterans Day Parade.
