  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMMike Tomlin Show
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMMadam Secretary
    02:05 AMLeverage
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carnegie Science Center, Local TV, Mummies, Mummies of the World, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A scientist who helped put together the largest exhibition of mummies was in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” opened in October and features 40 human and animal mummies at the Carnegie Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion.

Ronn Wade, a scientist from the University of Maryland, is credited for conducting the first replication of the Egyptian mummification process on a body in more the 2,500 years.

(Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA)

The mummy is on display at the “Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.”

“There was no recorded process in effect on how to do it and how it was done,” Wade said. “So there was a lot of research put into it.”

The exhibit is open through April.

Comments