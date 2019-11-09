Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A scientist who helped put together the largest exhibition of mummies was in Pittsburgh on Saturday.
“Mummies of the World: The Exhibition” opened in October and features 40 human and animal mummies at the Carnegie Science Center’s PPG Science Pavilion.
Ronn Wade, a scientist from the University of Maryland, is credited for conducting the first replication of the Egyptian mummification process on a body in more the 2,500 years.
The mummy is on display at the “Mummies of the World: The Exhibition.”
“There was no recorded process in effect on how to do it and how it was done,” Wade said. “So there was a lot of research put into it.”
The exhibit is open through April.
