



JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Former employees of a hemp-drying facility in Jeannette are fed up, claiming they haven’t received their paychecks in weeks.

On Saturday, the former employees of Patriot Shield Security stood outside the facility and demanded their money.

Many said they were fired or quit after the paychecks stopped coming.

“They said we were going to get paid on the 5th and 20th of every month,” former employee Korena Albaugh said. “Well, the 5th has gone and passed and nobody paid me.”

Dyonte Stewart said he was fired after sharing a social media post about his missing paycheck.

He now has a higher-paying job with Patriot Shield Security.

“We are all trying to provide and this is supposed to be a legal business,” Stewart said. “We all thought this was going to be great for the town and it really hindered us.”

KDKA knocked on the facility’s door on Saturday, but no one answered.

Moments later, a man came outside and asked KDKA to stay off the property.

KDKA then received a statement in a text message allegedly from Andrew Englund, Patriot Shield Security’s Pennsylvania director.

“Payroll is 4 days late. We’re doing everything we can to rectify the situation and it looks like that will happen in the next few days,” Englund said.

The disgruntled former employees are skeptical.

“Does he realize that he can make someone homeless because they can’t pay their mortgage?” Albaugh said.

The facility previously was given a notice by the state Department of Environmental Protection because of an odor coming from the building.