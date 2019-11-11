PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In honor of the late Fred Rogers, WQED is making Wednesday Cardigan Day.
As part of its 65th anniversary, WQED will host Cardigan Day on Nov. 13, a nod to Fred Rogers’ favorite sweater.
People are invited stop by the station in Oakland from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drinks, activities and a chance to see the new portrait of Mister Rogers that is on display inside the building.
The mixed-media portrait was made by a Nashville artist who used several items to make it, including a pair of glasses Mister Rogers wore.
World Kindness Day is also observed on Nov. 13, making it the perfect chance to show your neighbor kindness and compassion in true Fred Rogers fashion.
Temps are also supposed to be record-low by Wednesday, and there’s no better way to stay warm than with a cardigan to honor Fred Rogers.
