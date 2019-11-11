  • KDKA TVOn Air

Chicago Blackhawks, Kris Letang, NHL, Patric Hornqvist, Pittsburgh Penguins, Pittsburgh Sports, Sidney Crosby


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby will not be making the trip to New York tomorrow because of injury.

Crosby was not a participant at practice Monday morning.

“Whistle blows to start today’s practice and Sidney Crosby, Kris Letang and Patric Hornqvist are not among the #Penguins on the ice.”

Meanwhile, Head Coach Mike Sullivan said Crosby will not be playing tomorrow against the New York Rangers, and will not be making the road trip.

“Sidney Crosby won’t play tomorrow. Still being evaluated. Mike Sullivan won’t say if it could be long-term.”

Crosby was injured over the weekend against the Chicago Blackhawks at PPG Paints Arena after getting hit by a shot. He left the game early officially with a lower-body injury.

The team hopes the injury is minimal, as Crosby has had a laundry list of ailments over his career.

“Sidney Crosby sustained a lower body injury Saturday vs Chicago. Penguins hope his latest ailment won’t be added to this list.”

Head coach Mike Sullivan says Crosby’s injury is being evaluated on a day-to-day basis.

