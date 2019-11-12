



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman who said her boyfriend, the Braddock police chief, hit her in the face is now claiming she was the aggressor and wants the case dropped.

The new development came when Guy Collins’ attorney Ken Harber told a judge on Tuesday that the chief’s girlfriend wants the case thrown out.

Tuesday’s preliminary hearing was continued after the officers who made the arrest weren’t notified of the hearing date.

The district attorney still plans to proceed with the case. A new court appearance is set for Nov. 19.

“Because whatever occurred that night was something she provoked and that she was the aggressor,” Harber said.

The criminal complaint says officers responded to the 600 block of Centre Avenue for the incident on Nov. 1.

The 20-year-old woman said she and Collins were fighting and Collins struck her in the face.

The document says the argument was about their daughter.

The victim also said Collins grabbed her by the neck but did not choke her and threw a chair at her. The chair did not hit the woman.

Collins told police, according to the complaint, that he “shoved her” to keep from being hit.

The complaint says Collins admitted to grabbing the woman during the “tussle” but Collins said he never choked her.

“The night this occurred, she did try to apply for a (Protection From Abuse),” Harber said. “It was denied. It was denied in large part because she wrote a statement out claiming she was the aggressor.”

Collins was arrested charged with domestic violence simple assault by physical menace.

Before his court appearance Tuesday, Collins told KDKA off-camera that the incident was blown out of proportion and that he wasn’t being portrayed fairly.

His attorney believes the chief will be reinstated.

“It’s been a very difficult time for him,” Harber said. “But he’s a strong individual. He’s an excellent police officer and chief. I think he’s going to get through it just fine.”

With no testimony from the victim, the case may not get far.

“They don’t need her cooperation necessarily, but they need evidence,” Harber said. “I don’t believe the evidence is there, whether she cooperates or not. For those reasons, the case should have been thrown out today.”

Following Collins’ arrest — Chardae Jones, the mayor of Braddock, released a statement, saying:

“As the incident is currently under investigation Braddock Borough is gathering all the facts to ensure the right actions are taken. Braddock Borough stands against domestic violence and strives to protect and serve the community as a whole.”