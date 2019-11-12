PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates are reportedly narrowing their search for a new general manager.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted on Tuesday that Matt Arnold, the Milwaukee Brewers’ assistant GM, and Ben Cherington, the Toronto Blue Jays’ vice president of baseball operations, have follow-up interviews this week.
Arnold and Cherington both have followup interviews with the Pirates for the GM job this week. They are seen as the co-favorites. @ByRobertMurray 1st with Arnold info https://t.co/sYCg63NL8d
— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2019
Cherington was the general manager of the Red Sox from 2011-15.
The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel also reported that Kevan Graves will receive a second interview.
My source confirms this report @ByRobertMurray. Also, Ben Cherington and Kevan Graves appear to be set for another round of interviews this week in Pittsburgh. https://t.co/EkJZI0kmiy
— Rob Biertempfel (@RobBiertempfel) November 13, 2019
Pirates president Frank Coonelly left the team last month, and the organization also fired Neal Huntington as its general manager.
Coonelly was replaced by former Pittsburgh Penguins’ executive Travis Williams.
You must log in to post a comment.