PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pirates are reportedly narrowing their search for a new general manager.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted on Tuesday that Matt Arnold, the Milwaukee Brewers’ assistant GM, and Ben Cherington, the Toronto Blue Jays’ vice president of baseball operations, have follow-up interviews this week.

Cherington was the general manager of the Red Sox from 2011-15.

The Athletic’s Rob Biertempfel also reported that Kevan Graves will receive a second interview.

Pirates president Frank Coonelly left the team last month, and the organization also fired Neal Huntington as its general manager.

Coonelly was replaced by former Pittsburgh Penguins’ executive Travis Williams.

