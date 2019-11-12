



PHILADELPHIA (KDKA/AP) — Snowy and icy conditions are slowing traffic across Pennsylvania today.

Heavy bands of lake effect snow are expected to continue making their way across Western Pennsylvania as temperatures fall into the bitterly cold range Tuesday.

Drivers, during the early morning commute, faced slick conditions after snow fell overnight in the Pittsburgh area. But the biggest concern may be the dropping temperatures and windy conditions.

In Cranberry Township, crews prepare in advance.

The Public Works Director tells KDKA they brought their workers in around 4 a.m., before school buses were out. They wanted to make sure their roads were pre-treated.

“We do use a lot of liquid brine, and we mix that brine with magnesium chloride that helps the salt to stay active in lower temperatures, especially the types of temperatures we’ll be seeing in the coming days,” Public Works Director Jason Dailey said.

To the north, Erie and Crawford counties remain under a Winter Storm Warning. Interstate 90 has reopened after several tractor trailers jackknifed between exits 9 and 18 Monday night.

Numerous schools delayed opening in the Scranton-Wilkes-Barre area.

In the Philadelphia area, temperatures are plunging from the 50s to the low 20s, setting up a possibly treacherous evening commute.

Drivers across the state are being urged to be cautious, take it slow and bring patience on the roads.

