



CHARLEROI, Pa. (KDKA) – Charleroi residents are urged to call 911 if they feel sick from a gasoline odor permeating the borough’s south side.

The Charleroi Fire Department announced on Facebook Tuesday that they are once again having problems resulting from the strong smell of gas.

Officials reported the issue around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

About three weeks ago, an overflow of gasoline at the Gulf Station caused gas to seep into the ground and into sewer lines. The sickening fumes didn’t hospitalize anyone, but the Charleroi Fire Department told residents to open the windows and flush soapy water down their sewer drains to help control the fumes.

The fire department says they’re doing everything they can to locate the source of the smell and are in contact with the Department of Environmental Protection.

If you feel sick, you’re urged to call 911.