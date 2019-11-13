



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In celebration of World Kindness Day, Pittsburghers — including adorable newborn babies — are wearing cardigans to honor Mister Rogers.

As part of World Kindness Day and WQED’s 65th anniversary, the station and home to Mister Rogers declared Nov. 13 Cardigan Day.

Today, babies at UPMC Magee-Women’s Hospital are wearing handmade red cardigans and Mister Rogers-inspired knit booties to honor his legacy.

Fred Rogers’ wife Joanne came to visit the babies. Her face lit up when she saw the six cuties lying in their bassinets.

Six babies decked out in handmade cardigan sweaters honor the legacy of Fred Rogers on #WorldKindnessDay. They are newborns at Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh. Fred’s wife Joanne came to see the babies. pic.twitter.com/8Ont975Nxu — Rick Dayton (@rickdayton) November 13, 2019

Yesterday, newborns at AHN West Penn Hospital also donned red sweaters, ties and bow ties to prepare for Cardigan Day.

WQED is inviting Pittsburghers to stop by the station in Oakland from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for drinks, activities and a chance to see the new portrait of Mister Rogers that is on display inside the building.

The mixed-media portrait was created by a Nashville artist who used several items to make the piece, including a pair of glasses Mister Rogers wore.

A rally, directed by Allegheny County Controller Rich Fitzgerald, will be held at the City-County Building Portico at noon today.

WATCH: World Kindness Day Rally —

After the rally, students from Woodland Hills School and The Pittsburgh New Leaders Council will be deployed across the streets of Pittsburgh. These “Kindness Ambassadors” will be out in the city doing random acts of kindness.